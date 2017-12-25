Message for the New Year: Beware of Fragmentation!

The struggle against the furious globalized neoliberal Capitalism is getting more complicated as the US Empire is developing more sophisticated means_of_fragmentation . Those forces also inject a rumor here and a rumor there to split the forces of liberation and too many of us are readily jumping on the bandwagon. We´re too easily getting involved into minor conflicts about tertiary contradictions and the Empire is secretly jubilating.

Let´s concentrate on the main contradictions. The US Neocon Power Elite is stepping up its war_preparations, militarily and psychologically. They do everything to portray the resisting countries as the „Axis of Evil“ whereas they themselves represent the Empire of evil. That does not mean that the resisting countries are without defects, but the more the imperial efforts succeed the lesser are the chances of those societies to sort out their own problems. Perceived „Leftists“ who hailed the destruction_of_Libya for example like the German „Green Party“ played the foolish henchmen of the Empire.

No doubt, Russia and China have their internal problems with social justice and freedom and we shouldn´t mystify them, but the Empire wants us to be fixated on those problems inside the two countries. In Europe quite a number of „leftists“ get befuddled by those internal problems but get blinded about the fact that US strategy is preparing Europe to be the battle_ground_against_Russia .

We should never forget that the think tanks of the US Empire work on extermination_programs and are getting ahead with them. Central_Africa_has_lost more than ten million people by US backed murderous actions during the last quarter of a Century. In fact Colonialism_is_still_going_strong everywhere. The US lead Western machinations lead to the deaths of more millions in Middle East.

Saudi Arabia and Israel with the US Power Elite are working on pushing the Palestinians „off the table“ as they are working on destroying Yemen. And they´re preparing for war against Iran (which might be far from being an ideal society, but does that count in face of pending total destruction?).We should be well aware of the long term (though planned to be done in „five years“) plan to destroy seven_countries .

The Palestinians are about to be wiped_off_their_land . And anybody trying to exercise solidarity with them is dubbed „Anti-Semite“ (though the majority of the Semites are Arabs). At times the solidarity forces are looking eagerly for „Anti-Semites“ in their own ranks and get trapped by intruded „hear says“.

Unleashed Capitalist profiteering is driving Climate Change and endangering millions if not billions of lives, but the Empire tries to „solve the problem“ of „over population“ by human mass extinction (see US think tanks). A left movement must be aware of all these maneuvers if it wants to successfully lead the resistance against those forces.

Leftists must be aware how Edward_Bernays taught the powerful how_to_manipulate_societies_and_politicians , they must be aware how tricky and ruthless the powerful wage their_psychological_warfare and produce infights_to_destroy_the_left . An important aim for The US Power Elite is to to_hide_the_class_struggle_by_the_race_war_concept .

In all these activities they apply a whole number of concepts to exercise manipulative_influence on movements. They even recruit_people_openly for infiltration. It´s many times about demoralizing_the_mind . And the fragmentation of the mind is the key instrument of the powerful to keep people in servility, see and hear the German Psychologist Rainer Mausfeld on the issue (English subtitles):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBouDy7vrMM

All groups fighting for a world more just and more peaceful and fighting against the „Deep State“ and the US Neocon Power Elite should be watchful about the attempts to turn one of us against the other and making us waste our time with in fights instead of fighting the true enemy of mankind. We have to learn a lot for 2018!

Andreas Schlüter

Links:

„A Quotation We Should Never Forget!“ https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2016/08/09/a-quotation-we-should-never-forget/

My articles on the USA: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2014/02/13/list-of-my-articles-on-the-usa/

